Police: The St. Pete man tried to raid an undercover detective

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – A man chose the wrong carjack vehicle while fleeing the Gulfport police, authorities said.

Officials attempted to convict Donald Dugray, 20, of St. Petersburg for a bicycle violation on Gulfport Boulevard, but refused to stop for lights and sirens and fled the scene.

Officials had to follow him on foot after he left his bike and saw that he threw a gun on the roof of a closed shop. The Taurus Model 85 revolver was loaded with five cartridges and worked, but Dungray carried the weapon without permission, the police said. According to the police, he also carried a small, sharp letter opener.

Police said Dugray tried to raid an undercover police officer when he tried to get out of his car and was attacked by other police officers.

“The defendant (Dugray) was tackled and continued to grab my leg and kick his legs to get away,” the detective wrote in the report. “Even when we tried to handcuff the defendant, he kept grabbing my hand and wrist to prevent us from handcuffing him.”

Dugray was arrested for attempted (unarmed) carjacking. He carried a hidden firearm, resisted a non-violent officer, resisted a violent officer, manipulated evidence, and fled and escaped a police officer.

Dugray is in Pinellas County Prison and is held instead of a $ 135,500 bail, according to online prison records.

