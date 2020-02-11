Police “Threatened To Arrest Jordan Ibe Of Bournemouth During Game” After Bromley Crash

Premier League footballer only agreed to be questioned by the police after having run over his £ 130,000 Bentley at a Bromley café when police threatened to arrest him during a match, a learned a court.

Bournemouth star Jordan Ibe crossed the front of The Pantry on Plaistow Lane near Sundridge Park station around 4 a.m. causing around £ 15,000 of damage and hitting a parked Mercedes.

Ibe, 24, who joined the Liverpool Cherries for a record £ 15 million in July 2016, admitted he left no details on the scene in July 2019, but said he had waited around 10 minutes.

However, a woman living above the cafe on Monday (February 10) told the Bexley Magistrate’s Court that the footballer had left the scene only seconds after the accident.

The case officer also testified that several attempts to contact the player were successful only after telling Bournemouth that he would arrest Ibe during a match.

“Part of Ibe’s car was left in the store due to the accident”

Ibe, who had previously pleaded guilty to driving without proper care and attention, but denies having stopped at the scene of an accident, sat on the dock at the Bexley Magistrates’ Court laying a black Balenciaga crew-neck sweater from £ 850.

Prosecutor George Crivelli said: “The Crown says that Ibe was the driver of a white Bentley Bentayga at around 4:00 am when he was involved in a collision where his vehicle left the road, collided with a parked car, then crashed into a display case.

“It is said that the car actually stayed in the window for a short period of time but then overturned and moved away from the scene.

“It is said that no one returned to the scene after that.

“The Crown asserts that the defendant neither waited at the scene for a reasonable period of time nor attempted to contact the emergency services or nearby witnesses.

“By striking the store, it caused damage such that the front of the store had to be removed from its foundations and declared dangerous, and also left part of its car inside the store following this collision.

“The accused said he had waited 10 minutes at the scene before leaving.

“The Crown claims that two members of the public called 999 and, despite a police unit present within 10 minutes, the accused had left the scene.

“The accused said that he returned the next day and that it was more than 12 hours later and he left no details to anyone.”

“The police made several attempts to contact Ibe”

PC Nicholas Brown, the officer in charge of the case, told the court that he had gone to Ibe’s home, where he had spoken to his girlfriend, Ibe’s lawyer, and had telephoned at the club twice before finally hearing the footballer.

He said: “I contacted the football club, spoke to their liaison officer and explained the situation.

“There was still no contact, so I spoke to the football club again and told them that if I had no contact with the next few days, I would stop him during a match. football, it had the desired effect. “

“A neighbor thought the ram looters were targeting a shop”

Mary Griffiths, who lives in an apartment above the cafe, told the court that she thought the company was being targeted by looters.

She said, “I was in bed and there was a very loud noise.

“The building trembled, you could feel the reverberation through the building.

“I literally jumped out of bed because I was scared and took six steps toward the bedroom window.

“I threw down the sliding cord window and looked straight down and I could see the top of a white vehicle that appeared to be partially embedded in the front of the building.

“I look to the front of the car and as I look down, the passenger side door is open and I saw someone in dark clothes and a light run across the road jumping on the passenger seat slam the vehicle door.

“As soon as this happened, the vehicle overturned at an angle because it had already struck a car, then it reversed and simply took off.”

Griffiths told the court how she phoned the daughter of the cafe owner, Sarah Dixon, and her husband, Michael.

She said, “Michael replied and I was really upset and I said,” Michael, you must come, we were attacked by rams, you must come. “

“After he said” okay, I’m coming, “I called the police – the three nine – and started talking to the person who answered and explained that I was upset. “

In a prepared statement given during a police interview, Ibe told investigators that he did not realize that he had broken the law.

He said, “Regarding not stopping. I got out of the vehicle to inspect my vehicle, the other vehicle and the cafe for any damage. I saw that there were.

“I waited to see if someone on the premises was going out, or even neighboring premises, with whom I could exchange my contact details. No one came to speak to me.

“I guess because of the time of day, there was no one around whom I could exchange details and so, after waiting, I walked away from the stage.

“Ignoring the fact that I was under an obligation to report the matter to the police as soon as reasonably possible, and not knowing whether the local police stations were open, I thought it would be acceptable to visit the coffee the next day, try to swap details here and there.

“In this case, I visited the cafe the next day. I could not exchange my contact details because there was no one there (maybe because of the damage), but I took photos and videos of the scene.

“I became aware that the police had visited my house and had spoken to my girlfriend who had fully informed them of the circumstances and therefore had taken no further action regarding the police.”

The trial continues.

