police-trying-to-find-auto-needed-in-hit-and-run-in-englewood

Chicago law enforcement are asking for aid locating a car required in a hit-and-operate Saturday in Englewood on the South Aspect.

A 59-calendar year-old male was struck by a black, two-doorway Ford Concentrate hatchback with passenger aspect hurt about 10: 25 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago law enforcement explained. Law enforcement originally documented that the car was a white sedan.

The person was taken to University of Chicago Healthcare Heart in essential condition, police reported. The Concentration was final noticed driving north on Damen Avenue from 62nd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with CPD’s Significant Incident Investigation Device at 312-745-4521.

Browse more on criminal offense, and track the city’s homicides.