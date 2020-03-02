[police:-two-far-more-nabbed-for-insulting-agong]

Federal CID director CP Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks throughout a press convention at Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur February 17, 2020. — Photo by Choo Choy May well

KUALA LUMPUR, March two — Police have arrested two additional individuals for allegedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Fb.

Bukit Aman Legal Investigation Section director Datuk Huzir Mohamed stated the two guys have been detained in Sandakan, Sabah and Sungai Buloh, Selangor yesterday, hence bringing in the quantity of individuals arrested so significantly to 3.

“They will be remanded and the Legal professional General’s Chambers will determine whether or not to demand them.

“Police will keep on to just take motion to prevent these kinds of concerns (of insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong) from recurring,” he informed reporters at Bukit Aman here nowadays.

He also explained that the owner of a Twitter account who uploaded a put up made up of elements of sedition would be referred to as up to give his assertion tomorrow.

“Police do not want public purchase to be disturbed and will take proper motion,” he mentioned.

Yesterday, Huzir was reported to have reported that law enforcement had arrested a 35-yr-outdated area gentleman for uploading a post on his Facebook account insulting Al-Sultan Abdullah.

He reported the scenarios would be investigated less than Part four(one)(a) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for wrongful use of community companies and facilities.

In the meantime, Huzir stated police have opened an investigation paper on the unlawful gathering held at near a searching shopping mall in the cash yesterday.

“Police are attempting to recognize those people who attended the accumulating and carry out a proper investigation,” he explained. — Bernama