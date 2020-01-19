Police: Two police officers shot dead in Honolulu, nearby houses burn

January 19 (UPI) – An armed man opened fire on the police in Honolulu on Sunday, killing at least two officers before a major fire broke out of several homes in the neighborhood, the authorities said.

On Sunday morning, the police responded to an attack call in a neighborhood at the foot of Diamond Head when they came across a gun man who opened the fire and hit two police officers, the Honolulu star adviser said.

After the shootout, the house in which it occurred caught fire and a total of 12 houses in the area have since been affected by the fire, with at least five houses completely destroyed.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department spokesman, Captain Jeffrey Roache, there were 50 firefighters in the place where the gas lines broke and caught fire.

The office for alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives said it was sending agents to the site.

Hawaii Governor David Ige said the entire state is mourning two Honolulu officers killed on duty on Sunday.

“When we offer our condolences to their families, friends and colleagues, we also want to come together to help and support those who have been changed forever by this tragedy,” he wrote on Twitter.

City Council member Kymberly Marcos Pine said in a Facebook post prayers for the families of the “Honolulu police officers killed and injured during today’s Diamond Head incident”.

“It is terrifying to see that crime has increased recently and we are grieving for HPD and other first responders who have put their lives at risk to protect us,” she wrote.

The Mayor of Honolulu, Kirk Caldwell, also expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the two officers who were shot.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy not only for the city and county of Honolulu, but for the entire state of Hawaii,” he wrote.