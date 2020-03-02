[police-urge-community-not-to-tactic-needed-male-who-absconded-from-hillingdon-medical-center]

We will use your e-mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivateness Seefor aspects of your details defense legal rights Invalid Email

Police are urgently looking for a man who absconded from a mental overall health unit at Hillingdon Medical center.

Ronnell Dennis left the Riverside Centre, component of Hillingdon Hospital , at all-around 5pm on Sunday (March 1).

Soon before the 35-yr-outdated remaining the clinic, he reportedly attacked an additional individual, who has been left in a critical ailment.

The Metropolitan Law enforcement say they are “significantly involved for Dennis’ welfare” and feel he may well pose a major danger to the public.

Dennis is described as black, close to 6ft 2in tall and of a proportionate or athletic build. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing black clothing and a black bandana.

He has backlinks to North and West London, as effectively as the House Counties.

Dennis was last found in the Chalk Hill Estate in Wembley at all over 10.15pm on Sunday.

Superintendent Duncan Slade, from West Place CID, mentioned: “Dennis could be struggling from a mental well being crisis and could behave in an unpredictable manner.

“If you have witnessed him because Sunday, March one or know of his whereabouts be sure to do not approach him but dial 999 instantly.

“If you want to pass on information anonymously you should get hold of Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Any individual who sees Dennis is asked not to technique him but to phone 999 promptly, quoting a reference of CAD3532/2MAR2020.

