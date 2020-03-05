police-verify-several-people-today-shot-near-tulare-skate-park

-
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) — The Tulare Police Department has confirmed that various folks had been shot Wednesday night.
Authorities say it occurred in the vicinity of W. Tulare Ave and I St, throughout from a skate park.
A number of ambulances ended up called to the scene.
This is a creating story. Keep with Action Information for updates.
