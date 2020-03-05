Thursday, March 5, 2020
Home LATEST NEWS Police verify several people today shot near Tulare skate park

Police verify several people today shot near Tulare skate park

By
David Keith
-
police-verify-several-people-today-shot-near-tulare-skate-park

  • BREAKING NewsLaw enforcement confirm several persons shot in the vicinity of Tulare skate park

  • BREAKING InformationValley Children’s Clinic altering customer plan as issues pertaining to Coronavirus expand

  • BREAKING InformationLemoore navy sailor arrested for sexually assaulting girl at China Peak ski resort

  • BREAKING NewsNewsom declares statewide crisis due to coronavirus

Observe Movies

Welcome,

Your Account

Log Out

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) — The Tulare Police Department has confirmed that various folks had been shot Wednesday night.

Authorities say it occurred in the vicinity of W. Tulare Ave and I St, throughout from a skate park.

A number of ambulances ended up called to the scene.

This is a creating story. Keep with Action Information for updates.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-Tv. All Legal rights Reserved.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv