Police want to identify football fans who `` attacked stewards and police '' during the Crystal Palace match against Aston Villa

Police want to speak to several people in connection with a violent unrest during a Crystal Palace match against Aston Villa.

Stewards and police were reportedly attacked by a number of Aston Villa fans after they rushed into the field at the end of the match, which was played on August 31 at Selhurst Park.

Villa midfielder Henri Lansbury thought he had equalized for the outside side late in the time out, but his effort was canceled after Jack Grealish was deemed to be in for preparation.

It seemed to irritate Villa fans and some ran to the field.

The match ended 1-0 against Palace following a goal from Jordan Ayew.

Metropolitan police made a number of arrests after the match was announced and appealed for help to identify eight fans.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Detectives have posted photos of the individuals in the hope that they can be identified.

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson, of the Met public order investigation team, said, “People go to soccer games for a long time without witnessing or experiencing violence.

“It is unacceptable that this has happened and with the help of the public we can find those who were ready to behave in this way.”

Any witness, or anyone with information that could assist the police, is asked to call 020 824 693 86. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Do you have a story? Send an email to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com.

Want more news? Go to the My London home page.

.