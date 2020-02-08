Police want to speak to this man after woman seriously injured in alleged leak

Police are trying to speak to the man after a woman was taken to hospital for suspected hit and run.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car on Wednesday, February 5, just after 8:00 p.m.

The 55-year-old man was treated by paramedics who went to the scene with Met police.

Emergency services were called on Wayferer Road near the Beaver Grove junction in Northolt.

The alleged car involved in the collision was found abandoned nearby.

Police are now asking anyone to provide information that could have seen the vehicle before the collision.

A Met police spokesperson said, “The detectives would like to speak with 41-year-old Leon Gregory about a hit-and-run collision that left a woman fatally injured.

“Police were called to Wayfarer Road near the Beaver Grove to Northolt junction at 8:21 p.m. on Wednesday February 5 to report a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“The police found a 55-year-old woman who had suffered several injuries.

“The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was also present and the woman was taken to hospital. Her family was informed.

“The police want to speak to everyone who knows of a black Ford Fiesta Zetec LE06 OBK that was recovered by the police after it was abandoned in the Northolt area after the collision.”

Anyone who knows where Leon Gregory is, or who has information about the movements of the vehicle before, at or after the crash, is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit in Alperton on 020 8991 9555 citing Cad 7563 / 05Feb.

Witnesses can remain anonymous by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

.