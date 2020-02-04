Police warn public to avoid wanted man who may be in Croydon, Hackney or Islington

Police urged the public not to approach this wanted man, suspected of having committed a number of offenses.

The detectives want to question Adrah McKenzie about the burglaries and the assaults committed in recent months.

We think he could be in Croydon, Hackney or Islington.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, with brown eyes and short black hair.

Metropolitan police have warned anyone who sees McKenzie not to approach him and call 999.

The force released an image of McKenzie so members of the public would know what he looked like if they came to see him.

A police spokesperson said in a statement, “Adrah McKenzie is known to hang out with Islington, Hackney and Croydon.

“He is wanted, suspected of burglary and aggression.

“If you, please call 999 immediately, do not call them. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information anonymously.”

