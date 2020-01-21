Police witness call after Raymond Meadows’ death

A crash that resulted in the death of a blind Victorian man and his guide dog last year is still under investigation by the police.

63-year-old Raymond Meadows died at the scene after being hit by a car on the Calder Highway in Wedderburn, northwest of Bendigo, at around 6:40 am on June 2.

Investigators believe the car went in the same direction.

Raymond Meadows with his guide dog. (Nine)

A Toyota Corolla driver, a man in his twenties, stopped to help before he was taken to the hospital in shock.

Detectives at the main collision investigation unit have asked witnesses to report to resolve the case.

Detective Acting Sergeant Brendan Eames-Mayer said Mr. Meadows received his guide dog only a few months before the tragic accident.

“The vehicle … hit us for an unknown reason, Ray and his dog, and they have suffered significant injuries,” said Det. Sgt. Eames-Mayer said.

“Ray was treated on site for several hours but was unable to survive the severity of his injuries and died on site.”

It is believed that it was dark at the time of the accident and there was no street lighting, so the man was not seen by the driver.

Mr. Meadows was known as a fit man who loved going to the Wedderburn gym every day.

Det. Sgt. Eames-Mayer said that Mr. Meadows had taken the same walk every day for the past 15 years.

“Ray was very capable and a very capable man,” he said.

“Every day when he took this walk, he was wearing a safety vest with flashing lights.”

Detectives received additional information about the collision from an anonymous caller via crime stoppers.

“There is someone in the community who knows details about this collision,” said Det. Sgt. Eames-Mayer said.

“It gives us another version that the driver gave.

“We’re trying to identify this person so we can speak to them.”

Anyone who has witnessed the collision or received additional information or dash cam footage is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.