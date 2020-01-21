Police: Woman faints with 0.338 BAC while walking around in a stroller in Florida

CLEARWATER, Florida (WFLA) – A woman passed out with a 0.338 BAC while walking a child in a stroller on a public sidewalk in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The emergency crew reacted to the Bay Esplanade around 2:45 p.m. after Stephanie Saladino, 46, was found on a public sidewalk next to a stroller in which an 11 month old child was sleeping.

Saladino and the baby were taken to a local hospital.

The nurses informed the police that Saladino had a blood alcohol level of 0.338, which was four times the legal limit and was almost fatal.

According to her detention report, Saladino told the police that she had drunk wine before going for a walk with the child and eventually passed out on the sidewalk.

The child is currently in custody by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Child Protection Officer.