Police: Woman indicted after Phoenix Airport was partially evacuated

PHOENIX (AP) – A woman annoyed at not being able to board a plane at Sky Harbor International Airport was arrested after allegedly mentioning an explosive device, causing hundreds of travelers to be part of a hall the police said on Saturday.

A police bomb squad responded on Friday but found no equipment and the airport soon returned to normal, despite three flights being delayed.

53-year-old Hope L. Webber has been arrested, according to police, on suspicion of wrongdoing and a crime that has resulted in a false terrorist report.

Webber’s testimony to airline personnel during the “explosive device-related” incident, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, a police spokeswoman, said The Associated Press.

Webber’s hometown was not available, Fortune said on Saturday.

American Airlines said in an email that employees had called the police to deal with a disturbing passenger who was about to board a flight to Salt Lake City shortly before takeoff.

Parts of Terminal 4 were briefly evacuated.

Jon Connor, a filmmaker, said he was on his way to his plane when “suddenly a lot of people” were walking in his direction.

Passengers posted pictures of crowded aisles on social media.

