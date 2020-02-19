[Police: Woman injured in shooting at Tampa apartment complex]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a woman was injured in a shooting in Tampa late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Columbus Court Apartments, 2802 Statelite Ct. around 10: 30 p.m.

Police said the woman was struck by gunfire and driven to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time.

