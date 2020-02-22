[police:-woman’s-body-found-at-tampa-park]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman’s body has been found at a Tampa Bay park.
Police say the body was found Saturday at Picnic Island Park, located at 7409 Picnic Island Blvd.
According to police, a death investigation is now underway.
No other information has been released at this time.
No other information has been released at this time.
