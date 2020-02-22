[Police: Woman’s body found at Tampa park]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
WFLA Photojournalist Joseph Brown

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman’s body has been found at a Tampa Bay park.

Police say the body was found Saturday at Picnic Island Park, located at 7409 Picnic Island Blvd.

According to police, a death investigation is now underway.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates.

