Policeman caught in front of a camera caught asleep at the wheel in the lane of traffic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – A Kansas City, Kansas police officer was caught on a street near the Legends Outlets in his vehicle in a restricted traffic lane in front of the camera.

The man who shot the video said the official who was on duty at the time had decided to fall asleep on a lane between Children’s Mercy Park and Nebraska Furniture Mart.

On the way to work on Thursday at 4:00 p.m., LaMar Lynch saw a KCK police car sitting in a lane north of the Village West Parkway with the lights off. After checking that the policeman was okay, Lynch found that he was sleeping in the driver’s seat

“My concern was a little frustrated because I felt that he was here to protect and serve us, so I started the video,” said Lynch. “I turned to face the officer. I wanted to hold him accountable.”

After Lynch wakes the policeman with a horn, the video shows how he is asked: “Why are you sleeping dead in the lane?” The officer replied, “I’m on the break, I’m waiting for someone.”

“What about the whole parking lot over there?” Lynch asked. “What if someone doesn’t pay attention? They’ll meet you right in the back of your car.” The policeman replied, “I don’t work for Nebraska, I do something for Sporting.”

In fact, the Kansas City taxpayer official worked on duty in an urban vehicle.

“My taxpayer’s money is not for cops who go to sleep in a roundabout way, in parking lots or anywhere else. My taxpayer’s money that I go to work for is designed to get out of here and protect the community and do their job,” Lynch said ,

The recording continues in Lynch’s voice: “I only say from the point of view of traffic, if someone is not careful, he runs straight into the back of your car and into your sleep. That’s all I say. That’s all I do say. “The officer asks,” What did you say? “Lynch replied,” I said that’s all I say. ” The officer replied, “If someone runs into the back of the car, they run into the back of the car.”

“It really annoyed me a lot and that’s why I decided to share the video 100%,” said Lynch.

The Kansas City Kansas Police Department only comments on the situation to release this statement:

“The Kansas City, Kansas police have been alerted to a video video post on Facebook involving one of our officers. We will not comment on this incident as this is an administrative investigation. The police have a hotline ( 913.573.6373) to which citizens can call to report any misconduct to the police. The Ministry welcomes complaints from all citizens and encourages everyone to call either the hotline or the Office of Internal Affairs (913.573.6370), to report to the police officer

Wrongdoing. The police department is accredited by CALEA (Commission for the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies), which includes the processes and procedures for regulating internal affairs. ‘