Policy, Fiscal Support for Virus-Affected Sectors – Business News

Union government is working on a strategy to help sectors like aviation, entertainment, hospitality and tourism affected by the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), according to two officials aware of plans they said could include policies as well as fiscal support .

The outbreak, which has battled around 175,000 people worldwide and caused nearly 6,700 deaths in less than three months, has almost halted global and domestic tourism, with authorities across India stopping the withdrawal of crowds such as film screenings, sports events and concerts containing the spread of the pathogen .

“The center is confident in the resilience of the economy and is closely monitoring the situation along with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the governments of the states,” said one of these officials, asking not to be named. Both officials are part of separate ministries dealing with economic issues.

Appropriate decisions will be made at the appropriate time and after feedback, both officials said.

One of the interventions is expected to be the central bank, which is likely to consider reducing the policy rate after retail inflation has softened, another official said.

On Monday, inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (February) reached 2.26% for February, but retail inflation is still outside the comfort zone of RBI from 6% to 6.58%.

The rate cut was also sought by industry representatives. “While scheduling a meeting of the Monetary Reserve in India in April, the Reserve Bank of India could come up with measures to support growth even earlier,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, managing director of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), which has sought a 50-base rate cut to boost the economy.

The US Federal Reserve cut its lending rates to zero on Sunday. The Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Korea also followed the request with a reduction of 75 bps and 50 bps respectively. One bps equals one hundredth of a percentage point.

The outbreak has also wreaked havoc on stock markets around the world, which RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das described on Monday as “intense volatility.” “In recent times, advanced economies have coordinated a major reduction in policy rates,” he said, acknowledging the likely impact of the global slowdown. The RBI usually makes policy rate decisions at a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is expected to begin next month.

According to the aforementioned officials, the decline in the market is not yet a concern, and the Treasury is largely recognizing this because of global sentiment. The Indian market dropped to its 30-month low, with Sensex ejecting 2,713 points or 7.96% on Monday, wiping out more than 7.50 lakh crowns of investor wealth.

Commenting on volatility, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday said: “What we have seen in the last few days is primarily a reflection of global factors. Stock markets occasionally respond with greed and fear. There is currently some fear about coronaviruses. ”

Subramanian said headline inflation would decline due to softening vegetable prices, and the downward trend is expected to continue, with the Industrial Production Index (IIP) up 2% in January compared to 0.1% a month ago – figures which he said were a positive sign.

Another official mentioned above said the outbreak would be detrimental to the global economy and India could not be kept completely isolated.

The government, however, is alert and ready to support any sector affected by the pandemic, the person said.

