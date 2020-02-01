Policygenius Raises $ 100 Million for InsurTech’s Growth

divide

InsurTech company Policygenius plans to invest in adding products and hiring more staff, and to raise $ 100 million from investors. These include KKR & Co. as well as venture capital operations from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., Transamerica and Axa SA. Bloomberg reported that the company, founded in 2014, has annual sales of $ 60 million.

Last year the company expanded its New York location to include a second headquarters in North Carolina. CEO Jennifer Fitzgerald said the company is not focusing on an exit path through a sale or stock exchange offer, but is looking at growth. According to the report, Fitzgerald said: “The company has reached a turning point where it makes sense to throw the proverbial fuel on fire.” The funding will “accelerate the very strong growth that we have seen in the past three years. “

Allan Jean-Baptiste and Jake Heller from KKR are added to the company’s Management Board with the new infusion.

Recently, investors have turned to insurance companies. Pro Willis Towers Watson Plc invested approximately $ 4.36 billion in InsurTech companies in the first three quarters of 2019. According to the report, Deloitte found that external investors are more focused on financing rounds in later phases.

In separate news, the insurance purchasing and management platform, Huckleberry, raised $ 18 million in a Series A financing round in December led by Tribe Capital with the participation of Crosslink Capital, Uncork Capital and Amaranthine.

Huckleberry offers a paperless, digital insurance platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). Small businesses get a price quote for general liability, employee compensation, and more in less than five minutes.

With the new funds, Huckleberry insurance products will be expanded in sectors such as car repair, personal care and restaurants. They will also help the company scale its data science, engineering and marketing efforts.

