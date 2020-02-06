Politeness in politics is more difficult than you think

February 6 (UPI) – When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly tore up President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union, her supporters saw that both his policies and his previous refusal to shake hands with her , were disregarded. But their political opponents screamed badly and called it “indecent” and “evil”. This is another example of why US citizens of all political stripes feel that politics has become unacceptably rude.

People want everyone to have cool heads and a polite exchange of views, even during important political debates. Some may even want to return to a friendlier time when Democrats and Republicans had breakfast together at the same table in the Senate cafeteria.

In my view, this is not realistic. It’s a good idea to stay calm when dealing with other people. But it may be that politeness is too demanding and demands too much of the passionate human nature. As I argue in my new book, Exaggerate democracy, A better idea of ​​courtesy does not involve the total absence of hostility or escalation, but avoiding these extremes unless it is really necessary.

The problem that Pelosi has encountered lies in differing views about when a passionate act is considered appropriate and when it is an example of inability to act. People tend to see fornication in their political opponents and to complain about it while they are blind and silent about the same mistakes in themselves and those like them. And as soon as they recognize an enemy as rude, they free themselves from countermeasures.

Passion is appropriate

Political debates give rise to different ideas about justice and fair play, opportunities and oppression. When people disagree with these things, they tend to see each other not only as wrong, but as wrong. Heat and fervor can be expected when important issues are controversial.

Indeed, sometimes a louder voice or a sharper tone is required to communicate the urgency of the topic under discussion and to attract the attention of those who might tend to overlook it.

It may even be appropriate to fight a person, especially if they are powerful and prejudiced. For this reason, political satire and ridicule are in the realm of civilization. But it is always better to be cautious, as civil antagonism can quickly turn into intimidation and swear words, or at least be seen as such.

The context is important

If you understand it correctly, politeness is more a question of a person’s inner mood than his directly observable behavior. If you judge someone as rude, it is not necessarily the person’s difficult tone or excessive volume, but how appropriate it is for them to speak that way at the moment.

So determining courtesy means judging a person’s character and motives. But when it comes to people who disagree with us, people are remarkably bad judges.

A recent study shows that people with opposite political views are generally untrustworthy, open-minded, dishonest and unpatriotic. Not surprisingly, people tend to blame their opponents – not themselves or their allies – for inactivity that is widespread throughout politics.

Similarly, assessing people’s political behavior remains closely linked to party political loyalties. People tend to disapprove of what their side is doing and disapprove of the other party’s actions. This also applies if both sides do the same. When a political ally engages in potentially objectionable political behavior, such as stealing the opposition’s campaign signs, people tend to be more forgiven than when an opponent does the same.

A vicious circle

Civility is a one-way street, an obligation between two people. It’s like the playground to keep your hands to yourself so you can still defend yourself against an attack. Children must keep their hands to themselves as long as others do the same.

Therefore, people are usually hypersensitive to apparent inactivity from opponents and can often react with inactivity themselves.

The result is tragic. People across the political spectrum agree that incidentality is toxic. However, rebuilding civilization requires that people trust their political opponents and believe that they are well-intentioned and willing to reciprocate.

Partisan differences have made it almost impossible for many Americans to see their rivals in such a positive light. Politeness could be practically impossible today. At least it is more difficult than many people suspect because man tends to despise opponents, not to feel pity.

Robert B. Talisse is the W. Alton Jones Professor of Philosophy at Vanderbilt University. This article was republished in The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.