Political notes: stated – Chicago Sun-Times

You can count on Sun-Times reporting to be fair and impartial. Opini pieces by columnists, editors, guest essayists and letter writers are clearly marked and printed online, and are included in the comments or columnist sections of our website.

But when the editors approve a critical race that will have a major impact on Chicago, Illinois or the entire nation, you will often see these articles more prominently in the newspaper and on our website, outside of these clearly marked sections.

Subscriptions bear the name “CST Editorial Board” because they are established and jointly written by our editors, who serve as the voice of our newspaper. It is led by page editor Tom McNamee and includes Thomas Frisbie, Lorraine Forte, Marlen Garcia and Lee Bey as members. Mary Mitchell also contributes to certain editorial decisions.

Our recommendations are made by the editors after a thorough examination of all candidates. In local races, that process includes written questionnaires that we distribute to all candidates and publish unprocessed on our election guide page, as well as personal interviews with each candidate who accepts our invitation to come to the newsroom and meet our board. For high-profile races, we will often record and share our entire conversation for extra transparency.

These discussions, and the resulting decisions that form our approval selections, are conducted independently by the editors. Reporters and editors who talk about politics and other news in the Sun Times do not participate in the approval process, which is standard for most newspapers that issue approvals. The varied ownership of our newspaper also plays no role in the process, although owners can and sometimes express their views on certain candidates.

After the 2016 elections, the Columbia Journalism Review spoke to opinion editors about recommendations in more than 20 newspapers across the country. Many described the practice as “an essential community service”.

We agree with that. We believe it is an essential part of the democratic process, and of our role in it, to thoroughly and transparently evaluate candidates in a political race and determine who we believe is best suited to our readers and their readers. represent communities.

