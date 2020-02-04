Political overview: the extraordinary but tragic political life of Mike Moore

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
10
Political overview: the extraordinary but tragic political life of Mike Moore

COMMENT:

“We may never see his sister again,” wrote Richard Prebble after Mike Moore’s death this weekend. Moore was certainly an extraordinary politician. He accomplished remarkable achievements, had an inimitable style and was a mass of contradictions.

Misfit in the Modern Labor Party

Prime Minister David Lange and Minister of Commerce Mike Moore listen to Cabinet deliberations at the swearing in of government ceremony in 1987. Photo / NZ Herald

Moore’s right hug

Moore’s left assessments

Mike Moore. Illustration / Rod Emmrson

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR