Political overview: the extraordinary but tragic political life of Mike Moore

COMMENT:

“We may never see his sister again,” wrote Richard Prebble after Mike Moore’s death this weekend. Moore was certainly an extraordinary politician. He accomplished remarkable achievements, had an inimitable style and was a mass of contradictions.

Mike Moore’s place in New Zealand’s political history is complicated. It has been described by many as “tribal work”, yet the Labor political establishment has largely avoided it in recent years. His workers’ past and populism were irrelevant in a Labor party increasingly characterized by social liberalism (although ironically celebrated in tribute since his death). And his role as a central actor in neoliberal policies of the 80s and 90s meant that he was an uncomfortable reminder of a period on which Labor preferred not to dwell.

He was more in tune with the legendary “Waitakere Man” by Chris Trotter – socially conservative and concerned with the economic advancement of ordinary people. Yet many viewed Moore’s policy as a betrayal of the very people he sought to represent.

There have been very good obituaries that sum up Moore’s remarkable life, color and contradictions. One of the best is from Tim Watkin of RNZ, who says that Moore “deserves his prominent place in the political history of New Zealand”, and details his political nature “voracious, eclectic, tireless” – see: Mike Moore – Heroes of the working class 1949-2020.

Watkin describes Moore’s career as “full of frustration,” but he also “reached the top of the world’s political structures” by becoming the head of the WTO, and therefore “arguably” the most powerful political figure in New- Zealand internationally “.

Watkin addresses Moore’s central role in implementing neoliberal reforms: “He was damned as Rogernome and deserves a mixture of criticism and praise due to everyone in this fourth Labor government. But this label still has been too simplistic for Moore. “

For anyone who doubts Moore’s role as a disciple of Roger Douglas and David Lange, it is worth reading John Roughan’s obituary for Moore, who points out that he was “the third minister of the New Zealand government the most radical of our lives. ” did more to create this government than one of its key leaders, Prime Minister David Lange or Minister of Finance Roger Douglas “- see: Mike Moore’s obituary: New Zealand Prime Minister, short-term (paywalled).

Moore’s role in Rogernomics is also discussed in a very interesting obituary by Richard Harman: “He always offered” ideas “like his lamburger, but more particularly he was a staunch defender of the free market principles that guided Roger Douglas, David Caygill and Richard Prebble to radically reform the New Zealand economy, perhaps because he was a lot abroad or perhaps because he was not comfortable with the development process politics dragging on, he wasn’t a central player in the reforms. A cheerleader, yes; but a won politics, no. And sometimes it seemed like he wasn’t really a true believer He did not join Act, and he was the only Rogernome to remain to play an active role in the party for the rest of his life “- see: Last hero of the working class.

Journalist Pattrick Smellie, who was press secretary for Roger Douglas in the early years of the fourth Labor government, portrayed Moore as a political centrist, noting that some members of the government and the party considered him to have a “moderating influence on the Douglas reforms” “. Smellie says Moore “has sometimes been criticized – publicly and privately – against the brutal radicalism of Roger Douglas’ economic reforms” – see his obituary: Mike Moore, New Zealand’s most promising Prime Minister. Smellie suggests that Moore was neither left nor right of the party and described himself as an “extreme moderate”.

He also records Moore’s press secretary Paul Jackman after arguing that Moore was “a hero” because his strong performance as leader of the opposition, particularly in the very tight 1993 elections, moderated the National Party in the 1990s, preventing them from introducing a more right-wing party. program.

Misfit in the Modern Labor Party

There is now a consensus that Moore behaved very well as a Labor leader, preventing the party from being more heavily defeated in 1990 and getting very close to victory in 1993. Yet it was immediately replaced by Helen Clark and, although he remained a member for another six years, his relationship with the party deteriorated.

According to a friend Richard Prebble, “Mike himself admitted that in the 1990s he was out of step with the modern parliamentary Labor Party and a university graduate”, and “Helen Clark complained of his wickedness incurable “- see: Michael Moore was lucid, funny and kind – former MP Richard Prebble remembers his lifelong friend. His social conservatism is said to have “put offside with the new Labor deputies whose agenda was social engineering”.

Tim Watkin also discusses the differences between Moore and his increasingly bourgeois party: “Most left politicians today are defined by what is often called identity politics. It was not for Moore; he saw the world through the lens of the class. It was the devil who had to be exorcised. “

According to Pattrick Smellie, it was at this point that the Labor party “divided with bitterness along cultural and economic lines”. Moore was therefore “abandoned by a large part of the Labor hierarchy”, which means that when he made his farewell parliamentary speech in 1999, he was “sometimes bitter”.

Prime Minister David Lange and Minister of Commerce Mike Moore listen to Cabinet deliberations at the swearing in of government ceremony in 1987. Photo / NZ Herald

And Richard Harman reports that as an opposition MP, he “would lecture journalists on the cabal of feminists and leftists who took power and ended his career.” Harman concludes: “In a way, Moore’s analysis was right. While another Northland working class politician, Winston Peters, admitted that the urban middle class had now captured the main parties, Moore resisted the urge to leave Labor. “

Moore spent time planning and planning a breakaway centrist party, which at the time involved Winston Peters or a merger with NZ First. But he could never take the plunge, being too loyal to his party, even if the party itself no longer gave him that feeling.

According to Stuff political editor Luke Malpass, Moore would have been better placed in Australian politics – see: Mike Moore: the former PM better understood in Australia ?. And he argues that the schism between Moore and work characterizes the contemporary problem that leftist parties have with working class politics.

Here’s Malpass’s main point: “Moore’s background is also a challenge for modern Labor. Pretty much or not, all over the world, working class voters are slowly but surely turning to conservative parties, the Social Democrats being seen as parties of the elites. in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and France – among other countries. Workers must try to combat this trend in New Zealand. It could do worse than wondering if there would be a place for a Mike Moore in today’s party. And if not, why not? “

Moore’s right hug

Although the Labor Party’s relationship with Moore and his legacy is strained, for the political right, the former Labor leader is more easily celebrated. David Farrar points out that Moore “naturally remained bitter about his treatment with the Labor Party for decades. In fact, National treated him much better by supporting him to become Director General of the WTO and later Ambassador to the States United States “- see: More information on Mike Moore.

Farrar also highlights the class problems symbolized by the former prime minister: “Moore was the last working class leader of the Labor Party. He could be the last one ever seen, as more working class voters support the National than Labor now. “

Business leaders and right-wingers warmly praise Moore – see, for example, Chris Keall’s Mike Moore is remembered as a passionate trade advocate . Taxpayer Union president Barrie Saunders said: “Mike Moore was a great self-taught New Zealander, able to rethink traditional Labor Party mantras.”

Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking says Mike Moore was my favorite politician. He expresses his sadness that Moore is likely to be the last blue collar PM, and adds that he was “a brilliantly kind, entertaining and learned man”.

Moore’s left assessments

Tributes celebrating the origins of Moore’s working class – and in one way or another, by extension, politics – irritate some on the left, who view Moore’s career as dominated by the pursuit of an anti -working class. In Chris Trotter’s Back to the political career of Mike Moore, 34th Prime Minister of New Zealand , he portrays Moore as an anti-idealist, extremely pragmatic, ruthless and cynical.

According to Trotter, “for most of his political life,” Moore was preoccupied with “the grim task of dismantling many of the most important achievements of the New Zealand working class,” especially those of previous Labor governments. And he suggests that the antecedents of Moore’s working class were cynically used by both the politician and his party to advance the Rogerian revolution: “How useful it was to have someone who could defend radical capitalism from the free market with the absolutely authentic accents of a working class Kiwi dude? “

Mike Moore. Illustration / Rod Emmrson

Likewise, while praising Moore’s accomplishments, leftist blogger Martyn Bradbury briefly tells the story of a working-class lefty who became a neoliberal leader and an apostle of the globalization project – see: Mike Moore 1949-2020: working class fighter for neoliberal architect. Bradbury says Moore’s career has been tragic because he was caught between his working class origins and his refusal to admit the damage he caused to working class communities during his tenure in government.

Finally, for one of the best and most insightful reviews of Moore’s political career, it’s worth watching Moore’s 2017 hour-long interview with Guyon Espiner for RNZ’s The 9th Floor series – see: The trader – Mike Moore.

.