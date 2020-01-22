Political resistance, hope served in the midst of horrors in captivating “The Tasters”

Something is known about the gray, dystopian world of ‘The Tasters’ by playwright Meghan Brown. Slave women speak respectfully about life under the benevolent, always watchful eyes of their “Great leaders.” They dissect their speech to appease the fleeting men who control their lives. When they are raped, they pretend to enjoy it, because every show of freedom of choice means that they risk a trip to the ‘infirmary’, which is a code of torture.

Director Devon de Mayo’s staging for Rivendell Theater has shades of Gilead, the infernal people of Margaret Atwood’s classic “The Handmaid’s Tale”. Atwood has long emphasized that nothing is happening in Gilead that has not happened (or is happening) with women in real life. “The Tasters” is not a new version of “Handmaid,” but Brown’s story about women being forced to eat food that may have been poisoned sometimes does not feel completely fictional. History is filled with examples of prisoners used for horrific purposes, including medical experiments.

“The Tasters”: 3 out of 4

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

In Rivendell’s uneven but fascinating production, prisoners are Bianca (Paula Ramirez), Corrine (Daniella Pereira) and Elyse (Shariba Rivers). They are conscripts to serve the Great Leader of the North. They receive free housing and extensive meals, an almost unimaginable premium in a country gripped by famine. There is only one catch: maybe the food will kill them. If that is not the case, the meals are considered safe and there are big leader parties.

Great Leader never stands on the podium, but his general (Eric Slater) makes his bids and smugly insists that the Tasters are safe. It is not like in the West or the South where Tasters die every week, he says smugly. And the north is certainly safer than the east, whose great leader was recently murdered. The general drives high and has captured Elyse, a lionish leader of a savage rebel force who is out to destroy patriarchy. Bianca feels safe in the meantime. She is pregnant with the General’s baby. He would never hurt her, she says. Not while a child is on the way.

At its best, “The Tasters” confronts the public with the kind of questions that we hope we will never have to answer. Elyse maintains that “complacency is complicity”. Bianca insists “It’s stupid to be brave” and “better to be safe.” them) in the name of a cause that has been lost right from the start? The pregnant woman whose survival is only a form of rebellion? In “The Tasters” the enemies are clear, as well as their ability to sow doubt and division in anyone who interrogates them.

Shariba Rivers plays the lead role while Elyse and Eric Slater portray the general in “The Tasters” at Rivendell Theater. Michael Brosilow

Hunger itself brings this in great relief. Elyse goes on a hunger strike, willing to torture herself for the cause. Bianca can’t stop eating, even though eating means engaging a murderous regime. With the endless demand for food, says Bianca, her own body betrays her. If your oppressor arms your own body against you, how can you fight back?

Brown’s script is strong; The Rivendell ensemble is uneven. Rivers ’Elyse has undeniable, irresistible authority. There is no flash or once again heroism, but it is clear that Elyse is a charismatic warrior who could lead armies through the gates of hell. Ramirez shows an admirable range. In one passage she repeats the word “bump”, her nickname for the baby. It starts as a loving maternal love. It ends as an uncontrollable cry for salvation, the product of a mind that breaks so close to reality. Slater is also effective as a general, who is the model of modern male mediocrity: he is a man worried about being rejected, while the women around him are afraid of being killed.

Unlike the rest of the ensemble, Corrine van Pereira is more melodramatic than a silent film, but played with roaring vocals for absurd stomachache. Collin Quinn Rice fails to register if the insured Lt. Sawyer, one of the underlings of the general; he is especially memorable because of his elegant beret.

The video by set / projection designer Yeaji Kim is more distracting than reinforcing, especially in the repetitive use of flying geese. (Those geese are also a plot hole. If they are as plentiful as the script suggests, hunger shouldn’t be such a disastrous problem). On the positive side, Rebecca Duff’s costumes are excellent. The uniforms of Corrine and Bianca evoke North Korean prison uniforms, while the light purple, leathery embellishments of Elyse strengthen her authority. The general’s military garment – complete with red piping and golden epaulettes – resembles something that Kim Jong-un would wear out while eating.

Mary O’Dowd’s food accessories are finally excellent. When chicken and dumplings appear on the menu, you actually smell them. It is a final piece of truthfulness in a drama that does not always fully appear.

Catey Sullivan is a local freelance writer.

CST_

Sign up for the

Entertainment newsletter



The top stories and essential reviews in theater and entertainment in Chicago, sent to you weekly.