Political Roundup: The Great Implications of National Exclusion from NZ First

The National Party’s chances of taking power this year now depend on the fall of Winston Peters. Conversely, Peters’ options for staying in government mean staying with a Labor coalition. This situation was clarified yesterday when national leader Simon Bridges announced that he would rule out forming any type of government with New Zealand first.

Bridges said he did not trust Peters and his party and therefore would not be open to post-election negotiations with them. While National and some commentators point to a loss of confidence between the two parties, in fact, the decision is really a matter of electoral strategy for National and Bridges. They calculated that the party’s only real path to power is to kill NZ First.

This is best expressed today by Gordon Campbell who says: “For months, National’s best (and only?) Hope of winning the 2020 election has been to keep New Zealand first below the threshold. 5% of PMM, and outside Parliament. This point would require that National wins very close to 45 to 46% of the total votes and that the David Seymour Party Act wins two deputies (or more) … in order to place National in a position where it could hope to form a minority government Towards the end of 2019, this series of dominoes began to fall in. National made regular surveys at 46% and Acts at around 2%, while – from the across the fence – the combined Labor / Greens vote is only 46%, and NZF is 4%, just below the MMP threshold “- see: On National’s hopes of driving the NZF out of Parliament.

For an earlier discussion of National’s strategy towards NZ First, it is also worth reading Alex Braae’s background document before the decision – see: Simon Bridges is about to make a big decision that could shape the election.

Yesterday’s announcement was a big bet from Bridges according to Claire Trevett: “Simon Bridges is around the poker table and has calculated that Winston Peters is bluffing about his hand – and therefore he holds. The decision Bridges’ unequivocal exclusion of any deal with the NZ First after the election is a gamble, but it’s a calculation. Bridges realized that he had more to lose from keeping Peters on National’s radar than to exclude it. Bridges bets that Peters would have always stood for Labor if he was the kingmaker in 2020 anyway “- see: Simon Bridges’ big bet on National excludes Winston Peters.

The announcement is really for Conservative voters who might have been tempted to vote for NZ First. They now have a clear directive not to do so because “A vote for the NZ First is a vote for a Labor government”. According to Trevett, “Bridges is betting that the election will come down to a very narrow margin. He wants every vote he can get – and that means telling National Party voters that there is absolutely no hope of ‘a National-NZ First Government. “

She points out, however, that some conservative voters may be persuaded by NZ First “that only a vote for NZ First can stop a Labor-Green government. This argument alone may be enough for some national voters to check the black and white box. this will only be effective if the polls show that Labor and the Greens have a good chance of succeeding alone. If the battle is near, the voters of the National will bow behind the National to try to overtake them. “

RNZ political editor Jane Patterson said Bridges’ announcement against NZ First was inevitable: “It’s all about trust – and there isn’t between the two parties, especially at the leadership level where it matters.” The ultimate goal is to drive New Zealand out of Parliament first, depriving it of the electoral call to be ready and able to support National or Labor. New Zealand first can no longer play on both sides “- see: Why the Nats had to exclude the NZ First partnership.

At the end of the electoral campaign, it seems that the political career of Peters or Bridges will be essentially over. This fight to the death is explained by Henry Cooke: “This opens the way to a total war of elections which will mark the end of the political career of one or the other man. There is very little chance that the New Zealand returns to Parliament after national election would have figures to govern without them “- see: Simon Bridges chooses the scorched earth approach which will be the end of him or Winston Peters.

Cooke also points out the likely counter narrative of NZ First: “The strategy for NZ First is clear and has already been made by MP Mark Patterson on Twitter – vote for us as the only chance to stop an ultra-left Labor government- This strategy only works if a Labor / Green government seems inevitable. Therein lies the risk for bridges. If voters do not think National can do it alone, party support could drop further because right-wing voters decide they want to vote for NZ First as a hand brake on work and the Greens. “

Bernard Hickey of the press room sees the positive side of the decision for the public: “Voters now have a final choice: a second term for a prime-green Labor-NZ government, or a return to a National-ACT government more pure… There is no kingmaker or uncertainty “- see: Bridges creates a radical choice by excluding Peters. And he says it’s Bridges’ most daring call to date.

Likewise, writing before the announcement, Andrea Vance of Stuff advocated that Bridges make this decision, saying, “Better rip off the bandage and prevent NZ First from exploiting its kingmaker position. This sends a strong message to the center- voters that a check mark for National is the only way to change government. And that would save us all from an entire year of Peters’ annoying ambiguities “- see: Save us the bridges of boredom, exclude Winston.

On the political right, there is celebration of Bridges’ announcement. National Party blogger David Farrar says it may not be normal behavior to exclude parties from consideration, and restricts National’s available choices, but in this case, it was the right decision because of NZ First’s hostility towards National: “National would have been foolish to think that Winston would accompany them in 2020, after its decision and its behavior in 2017. It launched a secret lawsuit against high national deputies the day before the elections, then pretended to negotiate with them. What he did with his trial was such an act of bad faith, that you could never have a working relationship with him. So, in reality, Winston excluded himself, rather than National. If National had left the door open for Winston, it would only have benefited Winston, Labor and the Greens “- see: Yay – National excludes NZ first.

Mike Hosking of Newstalk ZB is also impressed, describing the decision as “reasonable” and “obvious” – see: Simon Bridges NZ Make a master stroke first. Given that the party will have less weight, he doubts that NZ First will come back now: “This means that between September and September, New Zealand First will have to campaign very hard on identity, what is it? Yes, they stopped the capital gains tax, maybe they have excluded farmers from the emissions trading scheme for now, maybe Ihumātao is delayed because of them, but is it a platform for re-election? “

Hosking suggests that the Bridges decision also makes life more difficult for the relationship between NZ First and Labor: “Does the Labor Party stand up against New Zealand first to try to make it a Labor government- green, or is it not so confident? real problems not only for New Zealand first, but also for Labor. Are they friends? Or is it just an association of convenience very clumsy who is about to grow up? “

Likewise, Kate Hawkesby of Newstalk ZB strongly endorses the decision: “People like strong decisive leadership, people like leadership, they like to know what they are dealing with. The fact that Simon Bridges would not do this sooner diverted “- see: Narrow options for Simon Bridges and Winston Peters.

But Hawkesby points out that under MMP National still needs other electoral friends: “The most pressing issue for the Nats now that they have excluded Winston is who they can rule. Who can they deal with outside “And if it’s just Act, is that enough? So, eight months to find new friends, form new allegiances, tinker with support, or rely heavily on Act.”

Finally, on the left, blogger Martyn Bradbury questions the wisdom of National’s decision and says that, while there is some logic in Bridges’ calculations, Labor and the Greens will now be able to brush up on a picture of a possible National-Act coalition government as an unmoderated right-wing threat – see: Simon Bridges made the first strategic mistake of Election 2020 by excluding NZ First.

