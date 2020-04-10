A BBC team has accused UK politicians of using the word “trite and deceptive” when describing coronavirus infection and the devastating effects it has placed on its attackers.

Newsnight columnist Emily Maitlis opened the program by rebuking politicians for believing that a “fighter” could survive a life-threatening illness and in most cases around the UK.

“The language around COVID-19 has been really misleading and misleading,” Maitlis said.

“You will not survive the illness by force and force of character, all the members of the cabinet will tell us.”

The BBC has put Emily Maitlis’s finger on authorities for reports of ‘possible fighters’ surviving Covid-19. (BBC)

Maitlis may have echoed the words of Christmas law Dominic Raab saying that Minister Boris Johnson wins the Covid-19 for being a “contender.”

He went on to replace skeptics who say the virus is “a step” between the rich and the poor.

“This is a health issue with many important environmental factors, and a healthy population with many ramifications for public health,” he said.

“The people who are serving in the line-up now – car drivers and boarders, nurses, home care workers, nursing staff and clients.

“They might be better off catching the disease because they know better.”

Maitlis is famous for his serious conversation with Prince Andrew in which he confesses to having a controversial relationship with actress Jeffrey Epstein.

Maitlis may have echoed the words of Christmas law Dominic Raab saying that Minister Boris Johnson wins the Covid-19 for being a “contender.” (In stock)

The United Kingdom was one of the most affected, with 7,097 deaths and 60,733 cases.

The country closed at the beginning of March 24 in an attempt to control the spread of the disease.

Authorities have reported more than 1.5 million cases of coronavirus worldwide and China announced its first case in December.