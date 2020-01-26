Politicians react to Kobe Bryant’s death

The sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday sparked reactions not only from the sports world, but also from politicians.

Bryant is said to have died in a helicopter accident in southern California on Sunday morning. The news was first reported by TMZ. The Associated Press confirmed Sunday afternoon that Bryant, his teenage daughter and three others had been killed in the accident.

President Trump reacted to the news of Bryant’s death in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

Reports indicate that the great basketball player Kobe Bryant and three others were killed in a helicopter crash in California. This is terrible news!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Former President Barack Obama also honored the “legend on the ground” in a tweet.

Kobe was a legend in the field and was just starting what would have been just as significant a second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the whole Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to the news of Bryant’s death during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday.

. @ JoeBiden reacts to the news of the death of @ kobebryant during a campaign event in Des Moines

“It makes you realize that you have to make sure that every day counts.” Pic.twitter.com/sYVQCSl2kp

– Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) January 26, 2020

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also paid tribute to Bryant, saying he “will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles”.

Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed and delighted people everywhere with his matchless talent on the field – and impressed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius and ambassador for the game he liked. pic.twitter.com/hkb0lbRwie

– Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020

It’s a time that makes it hard for us to find words that express the magnitude of the shock and sadness we’re all feeling right now, and I keep Kobe’s whole family in prayer during this time of unimaginable grief. .

– Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020

Taking a break from his duties related to the dismissal trial, representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) mourned the death of the basketball star in a tweet.

I join the rest of Los Angeles in mourning the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and others.

One of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe had unparalleled grace and athleticism in the NBA.

My prayers go out to his family and friends, as well as to all Lakers fans. https://t.co/QYT6j4okVi

– Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 26, 2020

Other Democrats have joined Schiff to mourn the death of Bryant:

Devastating news for Los Angeles and across the country. Kobe Bryant’s impact on basketball and sports was unquestionable. It will remain an inspiration for many for years to come. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/ue4rxUVwcV

– Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 26, 2020

Tragic to learn of the death of Kobe Bryant.

Today should remind us how fleeting life can be. I keep the Bryants in my prayers. May Kobe, daughter and others who died in the Rest In Peace crash.https: //t.co/v1ouzGiKPL

– Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) January 26, 2020

Deeply shocked by the news of Kobe Bryant and four others lost today.

Send all my thoughts to their families and loved ones at this devastating time. https://t.co/1bgEhj2AhA

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2020

These are the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who had his whole life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today, Kobe is the greatest of all time. 🙏🏀 https://t.co/saR4dJ7412

– Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2020

The Congressional Black Caucus of the United States Congress congratulated Bryant for his accomplishments that “have surpassed sport.”

Winner of 5 NBA championships.

First round pick in the 1996 draft.

One of the best NBA players of all time.

Kobe Bryant’s accomplishments have gone beyond sport. He has inspired generations of athletes on and off the field.

May he and all those who are lost in this accident Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dxlcdXsPZ1

– The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) January 26, 2020

The Conservatives also paid homage to Bryant on Twitter.

#ripkobe

– Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 26, 2020

What sad news. Kobe was one of the best players of all time. My prayers are with his family. https://t.co/MrFqWZKQ8A

– Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) January 26, 2020

The worst news. https://t.co/dJ843ehz50

– Tom Rooney (@TomRooney) January 26, 2020

💔💔💔💔💔 # 24

– Mary Bono (@MaryBonoUSA) January 26, 2020

I have no words and I will not make them. We can talk about the problem of evil later. But I mean: I used to watch interviews with Kobe, conducted in Italian. (He spent most of his childhood in Italy.) So pleasant. An athlete for ages. Later.

– Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) January 26, 2020