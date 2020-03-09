Politico continues search for Media to blame Trump for coronavirus

Politico continued the media effort to erase President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus, saying on Saturday “current and former officials” are blaming the president for what they call “Trump-inspired disorganization.”

The sources in the Dan Diamond article Saturday evening described themselves as “13 current and former officials, as well as people close to the White House,” notably similar to “10 current and former Trump administration officials, as well. as two people close to the administration, “was quoted in a Feb. 26 article by Diamond, who attacked the director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Robert Redfield.

The article begins by attacking President Trump for disagreeing with Vice President Mike Pence about evacuating passengers from a cruise ship chip near California, the Grand Princess, where the coronavirus had exploded.

The president, Politico reported, wanted to keep passengers on the ship, although he eventually referred to Pence as a leader in the nation’s coronavirus fight.

What Diamond does not notice is that Politico, among others, widely covered criticism of the decision to evacuate Americans last month from another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, which had been quarantined in Japan. This is the context in which management makes similar decisions.

The fact that President Donald Trump is damned if he does, and that he is damned if he does not suggest that there is something other than a reasonable critique of the offer.

Politico fails Trump’s administration for “failing to provide enough evidence to prevent a coronavirus outbreak in the United States,” a statement which, if true, would be on the CDC’s feet. But while admitting this, Politico uses “current and former officials” to claim that Trump’s atmosphere in the White House is really to blame.

The “climate,” says Politico, is one that discourages officials from giving the President bad news. But that does not distinguish between how the government works under Trump and how it works under anyone.

(Similar allegations were made of a bad “atmosphere” during the Obama administration when intelligence reports on the so-called “Islamic State” were reached. A report from the Inspector General found that there had been no deliberate attempt by Obama The White House to distort intelligence, but a perception that the administration did not want to hear “bad news” led intelligence analysts to self-censorship in some of their reports.)

The politician also blames Trump for failing to name “a single leader to combat the outbreak, as President Barack Obama did with Ebola in 2014”. The implication is that Obama did a good job with Ebola.

But at that time the Obama administration perceived the answer and only put Ron Klain, a political person with no relevant experience, in office.

Diamond also criticizes Trump for replacing his current chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, with Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) in the midst of a crisis. While it’s unclear what the coronavirus has to do, one of the hallmarks of the Trump administration has been the rapid elimination of people who are perceived to be doing less than the best job possible.

It may not be how “politicians” think Washington should be, but it’s how the business world works, and it’s one of the reasons Americans chose Trump. (It certainly worked and it works.)

Politico’s latest criticism is indisputable by hundreds of others who have appeared in the mainstream media since the President’s inauguration, driven by unnamed sources with seeming axes to annoy and vague complaints about management style. of the President.

In a similar vein, the Washington Post on Saturday accused the Trump administration of “wasting time” in fighting the virus, after even the New England Journal of Medicine said that early travel restrictions “may be contributed to stopping the spread of the virus. ” Post sources: “16 current and former administrators”.

In an environment where Trump’s critics are strongly encouraged to a) provoke the crisis and b) to blame, it is remarkable to what extent the method of criticism has not changed.

