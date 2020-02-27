Politics Podcast: The Clinton Presidency

By
Nellie McDonald
-
politics-podcast:-the-clinton-presidency



By
Monthly bill Dries


Up to date: February 27, 2020 12: 02 PM CT |
Revealed: February 27, 2020 12: 02 PM CT

<strong> Michael Nelson talks with Bill Dries about his new book on Bill Clinton’s two campaigns and two terms as President and the view from the Trump era.</strong>” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25407/1200″ data-largeheight=”900″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25407_960″></img></p> <figcaption> <p><strong> Michael Nelson talks with Monthly bill Dries about his new e book on Monthly bill Clinton’s two campaigns and two conditions as President and the perspective from the Trump period.</strong></p> </figcaption></figure> </p><div class='code-block code-block-3' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script type= atOptions = { 'key' : '572fd735b83304eb861354d6f773f357', 'format' : 'iframe', 'height' : 250, 'width' : 300, 'params' : {} }; document.write('');

Politics Podcast
Podcast

Bill Dries

Monthly bill Dries

Monthly bill Dries addresses town government and politics. He is a indigenous Memphian and has been a reporter for more than 40 decades.

Segment E-mails

Signal up to get the most recent article content from the Podcasts section.

  1. one.

    Brother Joel, CBHS legend, off for sabbatical, then retirement




  2. 2.

    Here’s what would transpire if COVID-19 entered a city




  3. 3.

    City Silo coming to Germantown




  4. four.

    Residency rules go away for sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, corrections officers




  5. five.

    Foul issues plagues ‘angry’ Tigers in loss at SMU