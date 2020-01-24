Polk Co. MPs looking for suspected theft in daycare

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Theft of several items in a daycare center in Polk County is searched for a woman and her little accomplice.

According to MPs, Bobbie’s busy bee daycare at 4105 Glenn Road in Lakeland was closed due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day compliance.

On Tuesday, however, the daycare owner noticed that some items were missing, including an Amazon Fire 7 tablet.

The security video shows an unknown woman entering the shop at 9 a.m. She can be seen looking around before leaving. But then she comes back, this time a child follows her.

In another security clip, MPs said they saw the woman take objects and stuff them under her clothes. She can also see her changing the child’s diaper before she leaves.

No entry damage was found. The deputies are not sure how the woman received entry requirements.

If you recognize this woman or have information about the situation, please call Detective Colletti at 863-577-1600 or contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 if you would like to remain anonymous

