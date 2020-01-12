Polk Co. schools are responding to fears that teachers will be fired to attend the meeting

Loading...

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Education is threatening to fire more than 1,000 Polk County teachers if they call a rally in the state capital on Monday.

The DOE sent an email to the administrators of the Polk County Public Schools on Friday evening, in which many educators feel bullied by the state and fear they will lose their jobs.

Teachers requested an exemption from November to attend a public educational rally in Tallahassee on January 13.

“I followed the Polk County School Board guidelines before I was away,” said Charma Tillinger, a teacher. “Absolutely. Each of us did it.”

But as the date drew closer, the Polk County Schools realized that up to 1,600 educators would be in the capital. In the week before the rally, the number of expected absences is said to have more than doubled.

An email sent to Polk County Schools by the DOE in Florida on Sunday evening warned.

“A concerted omission of the mandatory report constitutes an illegal Florida law strike. A public employee who violates the strike regulations may be fired from his or her public position.”

“It was a fairly transparent threat I had expected the state government to fire teachers who were on an illegal strike,” said school board member Billy Townsend. “It’s not a strike. It’s free time that they deserve.”

Some teachers have canceled their free time and plan to come to work on Monday. Others have more reason to go to Tallahassee.

“Since they cannot fill the vacancies that are currently open, I’m not too scared,” said Rhoda Huynh, a school advisor in the district.

8 On Your Side reached for the Florida DOE. In a statement, they told us that it “was not the employment agency and had no influence on the dismissal of a teacher.”

“Our primary concern is to protect students and ensure that they receive high quality education.

This email was specific to Polk County. Working with the Superintendent, DOE had a legal and ethical obligation to ensure that teachers were aware of the law.

DOE is not the employment agency and has no influence on a dismissed teacher.

DOE also had a legal obligation to ensure that everyone is aware that such a mass absence of teachers also means that students are simply not trained for a day, which is unacceptable. “

Florida Department of Education

Polk County Schools superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said on Facebook on Saturday: “The letter from FDOE’s General Counsel was not a threat from me to lay off staff.”

The school district said they had everything under control. School officials say that more than 600 substitute teachers will take over Monday and the remaining 700 vacancies will be filled by certified and trained school professionals or district staff.

