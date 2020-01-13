Polk Co. Schools Superintendent eliminates “threats” against the dismissal of teachers attending the meeting

Loading...

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A clear response from school administrators to a letter from the Florida Department of Education that many considered a threat.

Poor communication is the reason why tensions have been so high in the past few days. That is, according to the superintendent of Polk County Schools. All of this led to a rally held in the state capital to receive higher teacher salaries and support in public classrooms.

“I would never threaten any of my teachers or co-workers,” said Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd.

A strong statement from the superintendent of Polk County Schools.

“I am a parenting person. I love all of my teachers, all of my staff, ”said Byrd.

Byrd spoke to reporters on Sunday, hoping to clarify a week of confusion, misunderstandings, and fears of losing jobs.

“We were prepared before the break. We had been prepared for it since November. That happened after that, ”she said.

Byrd originally announced that 600 teachers had left for a public education rally in Tallahassee. But when classes resumed after the break, she said that more than twice the number of teachers was turned off for January 13, causing administrators to find suitable representatives.

Then, the Florida Department of Education sent a letter on Friday evening to teachers, warning of an illegal strike that could lead to dismissal. That annoyed teachers who felt bullied by the state and the administration.

“Will there be educators punished with yes or no?” Asked 8 On Your Side for the third time.

“Not mine. You don’t see me retaliated,” replied the superintendent.

“I think it was an important message for our people. Nobody will be punished, ”said Billy Townsend, member of the board of directors of the Polk County Public Schools.

With 1,600 teachers expected to be absent on Monday, Polk County Schools expect to fill these classrooms with 650 substitute teachers, 450 district staff, school staff and 30 MPs from Polk County to help teach in classrooms.

“Everyone has either a bachelor’s or master’s degree in schools, not just for security reasons, but to communicate with the kids all day. I think that’s great, ”said Sheriff Grady Judd.

The sheriff said it was good for the students to be positive about these substitutes and joked that this would also be a great opportunity for recruitment.

