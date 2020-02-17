[polk-county-deputy-arrested-for-drunk-driving-on-i-4,-sheriff’s-office-says]

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 9-year K-9 deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and issued a DUI early Saturday morning by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said FHP arrested Deputy Seth Morozowski, 28, for driving under the influence around 2: 54 a.m.
Morozowski was suspended with pay pending termination proceedings.
FHP said the trooper pulled up behind Morozowski’s personally owned vehicle that was stopped on the outside shoulder eastbound on Interstate 4 near Seffner.
According to the FHP report, the trooper could smell a strong amount of alcohol emanating from Morozowski’s vehicle.
FHP said the deputy ultimately failed the sobriety test.
Morozowski was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail where his BAC reportedly registered between .209 and .212.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy ‘Mouth of the South’ Hart talks WrestleMania I
bicyclist hit driver arrested
Mama white rhino ‘chooses name’ of 1-month-old baby at ZooTampa
Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship
Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy
Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief
Monday Midday Weather Update
Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later
Two hurt following car explosion
Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa
2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly
Trending Stories