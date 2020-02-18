[polk-county-deputy-arrested-for-drunk-driving-on-i-4]

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 9-year K-9 deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and issued a DUI early Saturday morning by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said FHP arrested Deputy Seth Morozowski, 28, for driving under the influence around 2: 54 a.m.

Morozowski was suspended with pay pending termination proceedings.

FHP said the trooper pulled up behind Morozowski’s personally owned vehicle that was stopped on the outside shoulder eastbound on Interstate 4 near Seffner.

According to the FHP report, the trooper could smell a strong amount of alcohol emanating from Morozowski’s vehicle.

FHP said the deputy ultimately failed the sobriety test.

Morozowski was transported to the Hillsborough County Jail where his BAC reportedly registered between .209 and .212.

