polk-county-male-accused-of-hitting,-killing-girlfriend-with-automobile-when-drunk

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A girl was killed after getting hit by her boyfriend’s auto down the street from where by they had been ingesting, the Polk County Sheriff’s Place of work said.

Deputies uncovered Fort Meade resident Deborah Hershberger, 40, useless in the middle of Scenic Highway in Babson Park late Saturday night.

Hershberger’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Charles Polen of Fort Meade, was arrested when deputies identified he was the 1 that struck and killed her with his vehicle.

A female called 911 all around 11: 20 p.m. when she thought she struck a woman even though driving on Scenic Freeway. She was not completely sure if she strike her, however, as she swerved to stay clear of contact. When deputies arrived, they established the woman’s automobile was not the a single that struck Hershberger, who deputies stated confirmed trauma to her head and system.

Though investigating the incident, deputies claimed Herberger’s boyfriend, Polen, approached the scene on foot and had to be restrained from the space as he was inquiring if the sufferer was his girlfriend.

Polen reportedly explained to deputies that he and Hershberger had been ingesting at a nearby bar & grill when she walked off.

When confronted with the reality that Polen’s auto experienced entrance-conclude injury and blood on it, deputies stated Polen added to his story.

Polen reportedly admitted that soon after Hershberger left the bar, he commenced driving his 2002 Dodge Neon to search for her. He said he was driving east on Scenic Freeway wanting for her when he struck a little something in the street. The sheriff’s place of work stated Polen claimed he considered it to be an animal, but when he turned close to, observed a individual lying in the road, and then considered it to be his girlfriend.

Instead than examine on her, deputies reported Polen drove back to the bar to hold out on police to arrive, then walked back again to the scene to see if it was Hershberger.

Deputies concluded that Polen was impaired by liquor, and was transported to the Polk County Jail. He is billed with leaving the scene of a crash involving a demise, DUI manslaughter, and driving with no license.

The crash stays beneath investigation.

