Polk County man wins $1M jackpot with scratch-off ticket

By
Nellie McDonald
-
polk-county-man-wins-$1m-jackpot-with-scratch-off-ticket

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Another Polk County man hit the jackpot in the Florida Lottery this week.

Earl Eaton of Davenport turned $30 into $1 million playing The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Racetrac, located at 38425 U.S. Highway 27 in Davenport. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for the ticket.

Eaton chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

The news comes one day after it was announced another Polk County man hit the jackpot.

Derrious Bradwell, 29, won $5 million after buying a scratch-off ticket and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $3.55 million.

The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes.

The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

