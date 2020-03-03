polk-county-man-wins-$5-million-from-scratch-off-ticket

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 29-year-old Lake Wales man won $5 million after buying a $20 million scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station on US Highway 27.
The Florida Lottery said Derrious Bradwell bought the GOLD RUSH CLASSIC ticket at Bullard Citgo at 19509 US Highway 27. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $3.55 million.
The gas station will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
