Polk County metropolitan areas keep elections in midst of world wide coronavirus pandemic

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Amid a worldwide pandemic, voters in Polk County forged their ballots for town commissioners and constitution amendments Tuesday.

“We come to feel like it is our obligation to vote on voting working day irrespective of the scenario with the virus,” said Ralph Fredericksen, who voted at Bartow Civic Center.

Elections had been held in Bartow, Davenport, Haines Metropolis, Lake Hamilton, Lake Wales and Mulberry.

“The supervisors of elections truly don’t have any authority to improve election dates,” reported Lori Edwards, the Polk County Supervisor of Elections.

Edwards reported it was unclear who could have postponed the elections. For numerous metropolitan areas, their site elections are set forth in their charter, she claimed.

“I’m not sure whether it is an difficulty that the governor would make the final decision of the towns but supervisors of elections are just directors,” reported Edwards.

When asked whether she would keep elections if it were being up to her, Edwards advised 8 On Your Side she was not certain there was an option.

“How very long can you postpone?” she requested. “The actuality of the matter is we want to have leaders in position that we have elected and the leaders that are in place proper now, in these municipalities, their phrases will close.”

Voters wore encounter masks and stood at a distance from every other in line.

Only a handful of voters have been authorized in at 1 time. Surfaces and pens were disinfected immediately after each use, according to Edwards.

“Well, it is just an previous custom that when it arrives that time, you go ahead and vote,” explained Herbert Dixon, a nicely-known Polk County golfer.

Dixon is 100 decades outdated.

“I have voted in every single election each and every 12 months considering the fact that I’ve been suitable,” voter Saralyn White reported. “I have my little mask that I acquire. Just check out to be watchful, clean my hands and use the sanitizer.”

The electoral procedure wasn’t just different for the voters, but also the candidates.

“There have been no group conferences. There have been no shows. There have been no speeches,” mentioned Steve Githens, who ran for Bartow Metropolis Commissioner Seat 4.

So Githens transitioned to meeting with voters a single-on-one, which experienced its have troubles.

“There were some who had been incredibly hesitant to open their doors. There are some who are hesitant to just take a piece of paper that I touched,” he stated.

Edwards predicted an normal turnout, which she says is 15 p.c for local municipal elections. She was in a position to simply secure the 60 poll workers and locations necessary for this election.

Nonetheless, Edwards has worries about how the coronavirus pandemic will impact upcoming statewide and presidential elections in August and November.

“We intend to shell out the time in between now and the tumble elections marketing vote by mail to all voters. It looks like the most effective possibility to see to it that everybody will get their voice heard,” she claimed.

