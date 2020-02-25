Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd mourns loss of father, age 88

By
Nellie McDonald
-
polk-county-sheriff-grady-judd-mourns-loss-of-father,-age-88

Courtesy: Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office FB

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of the sheriff’s father, Grady Curtis Judd, Sr.

Judd Sr. passed away Saturday at age 88 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. The sheriff’s office said he was surrounded by his family.

“My dad was my hero and my best buddy,” Sheriff Judd wrote on Facebook. “I miss him so much. He went home to be with the Lord, and he was ready. But I wasn’t ready. He was such a good and decent human being. Dad was a leader at church, active in civic life, successful in business, and a mentor and rock of support for our family. As a family we have so many cherished memories. We are so thankful to have had him as our dad.”

Judd Sr.’s obituary was shared on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page:

