polk-county,-state-of-florida-set-up-call-centers-for-coronavirus-questions

TAMPA (WFLA) — Call centers have been set up locally and statewide to assist the public aiming to learn more information about the coronavirus.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency after two cases of the coronavirus were detected in Hillsborough and Manatee counties. One additional case of the virus has been detected in Florida since the announcement.

Polk County has set up a call center for people with questions about COVID-19. Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, residents can call the Department of Health at 863-519-7911.

The State of Florida has also set up a call center for questions at 1-866-779-6121, or email at [email protected]

