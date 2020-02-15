[polk-county-vacation-agent-billed-with-stealing-above-$1.6-million-from-sixty-victims]

Wintertime HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter season Haven travel agent allegedly stole extra than $one.six million from dozens of individuals and money institutions to fund her lavish lifestyle.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Business stated Jaleeann Johnson, 42, expended the dollars on shopping, dining, spa and nail solutions, bars, vehicle charges, funds withdrawals and gasoline.

“She had extremely, very outstanding flavor. Of class it’s uncomplicated to when you are not paying out the monthly bill,” explained Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies mentioned Johnston worked as an workplace manager and travel agent for Cruise Url Journey in Wintertime Haven.

The company started investigating Johnson in November just after a customer claimed they had put down a $339 deposit down on cruise, but it was never booked and the consumer hardly ever been given a refund. A different man or woman who was intended to go on the cruise with that sufferer explained they located a suspicious $13,000 cost on their credit score card assertion.

From there, investigators learned of a lot more victims. They mentioned Johnson experienced been employing the operational account for Cruise Url Journey for working day-to-working day organization and individual expenses. She would transfer funds as a result of the accounts of Florida Finest Peaches and Cruise Backlink Travel, which have been both owned by a shut relative.

The company is now shut down, authorities say.

When eight On Your Facet tried out to connect with the number posted on the business signal, it was disconnected.

“She has ruined the company. She has absolutely absolutely ruined the small business,” mentioned Sheriff Judd.

The relative experienced a bulk of the losses, somewhere around $one.three million, the company reported.

“The largest victim by much was Johnston’s employer, who was also a near relative, her have flesh and blood,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “She additional or considerably less destroyed the woman’s enterprise, and brought about significant financial losses and grief to her consumers. Johnston’s plan was unsustainable, and her greed just held burying her deeper.”

Investigators say Johnston also made use of other people’s bank data to assistance her own way of living and to deal with fees of other cruises. She would include her tracks “by shifting the blame to other businesses involved in the transactions,” authorities explained. Johnston would also go money via accounts with Citizens Bank and Belief, CenterState Financial institution, and TD Bank, according to the affidavit.

Dozens of victims and 3 establishments, Barclay Financial institution, Chase Card Providers, and IAA Credit history Union sustained losses from the fraudulent activity.

In accordance to the arrest report, most of the victims incurred losses via fraudulent use of their credit score card info, whilst most of the economical establishments were ready to full chargebacks, which resulted in negligible or no economic losses.

A lot more than 60 victims were afflicted. Investigators say they observed a complete of 66 cast in addition to cellular phone and electronic transfers documenting the theft, the affidavit stated.

Johnston is also dealing with at the very least two civil lawsuits.

A lawyer symbolizing her in just one of individuals cases did not respond to Information Channel 8’s request for comment.

Johnson was arrested and charged with grand theft $100 or much more, aggravated white-collar criminal offense of 20 or additional folks, legal use of a personal ID of 30 or additional persons and getting home by fraud of $50,000 or far more.

Authorities say Johnson is also the subject matter of similar investigations in Lakeland and Bartow.

