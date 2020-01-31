Polk Dog, who was quarantined after an argument with a rabid raccoon because Spike continues to appear in rabies cases

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – The first rabies case in 2020 in Polk County means that parts of the area are under rabies alert for two more months.

“If we quickly see that more animals are positive, we will extend that period,” said Dr. Liza Kublalsingh, epidemiologist at the Polk County Department of Health.

A dispute broke out between a 2-year-old Husky / Shepard mix and a rabid raccoon on Sunday evening on North Galloway Road in northern Lakeland.

“A little scary. I’ve never dealt with this situation before, ”said Christine Brown, the dog’s owner. “We live in the country and there are many wild animals.”

Brown and her husband woke up when their dog “Baby Girl” barked outside. They spotted the raccoon under the doghouse.

“The dog pulled out the raccoon and she wanted to kill him and then my husband broke up,” Brown said.

The raccoon carcass was brought to the state laboratory in Tampa and tested positive for rabies.

Baby Girl has been vaccinated and is in quarantine for 45 days

After an increase in rabies cases in Polk County last year, the Health Department wants residents to increase awareness of potentially rabid wildlife.

The rabies warning is in effect in the Bartow, Loughman and Lakeland Highlands areas of Polk County (from West Bella Vista Street in the north, I-4 in the south and east and Walker Road / Swindell Road in the west).

“It is endemic to the wild animal population,” said Dr. Kublalsingh. “We saw it in three raccoons in no time. So we advise people not to do anything to attract these wild animals. No feeding or bringing them into your home.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported 11 cases of rabies last year. The tenth case concerned a teenager in Davenport who was bitten after stroking a rabid raccoon.

Three cases were reported in 2018.

“I firmly believe that only people pay more attention and report more often,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “We want people to be aware of it. We want people to report sick wildlife to us because we want to be able to protect the community first and then the community pets. “

To protect your pets and farm animals from rabies, you should stay up to date on their vaccinations. If an animal gets rabies, there is no cure. It has to be put down.

You should also follow the line laws so that the animals do not wander around.

People who have been bitten or scratched by wild animals or pets should consult a doctor and report the injury to DOH-Polk at (863) 519-8300.

For pets that have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal, or that report unusual-looking animals, please contact Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control at (863) 499-2600.

LATEST NEWS FROM POLK COUNTY BUREAU: