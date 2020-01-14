Polk teachers are demanding more money, respect at the Tallahassee rally

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 1,500 teachers and employees have resigned their jobs in Polk County on Monday following the impending layoff. The same day, teachers from across the state gathered in Tallahassee to change.

More than 1,200 were teachers who needed to be replaced in the classroom.

“It is for all of us. They are also educators at the district office, so the lack of funds and lack of respect harm everyone, ”said Stephanie Yocum, president of the teachers’ union.

At the end of last week, the Florida Department of Education threatened to fire teachers who were unemployed on Monday.

“I think some people got scared because if you threaten to rob people’s jobs and retire and certify it gives people a break. Our cause is just. We’re on the right side here,” said Yocum.

After repeated questions from 8 On Your Side on Sunday, Polk County Public Schools superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said there would be no retribution from the school district.

The district issued a clearer statement on Monday.

“Absolutely not. No teachers are fired, disciplined, or otherwise punished for attending the rally,” wrote a district spokesman.

Polk County Public Schools states that the starting teacher salary in Florida is 14th.

According to the school district and the teachers’ union, the district occupies the 61st of 67 places in terms of total funding.

“We are so drastically underfunded. I think the pain point has really passed to people and enough is enough,” said Yocum.

School board Billy Townsend attended the rally in Tallahassee.

Photo courtesy of Billy Townsend

“This is the educational system of the public, and Polk County is the sharp end of the sword in the fight that is being withdrawn by evil people with power,” he wrote on Facebook.

Hundreds of teachers and supporters who failed to make it to Tallahassee gathered in Lakeland.

“In Florida, we haven’t improved our education funding in a long time. Not only have we improved our funding, we’ve also burdened school districts and teachers, increasing the cost of them. They are referred to as unfunded mandates, ”said Jennifer Sabin, a parent company that organized the local rally.

Teachers who were absent on Monday were replaced by district employees and substitute teachers.

“Our goal has always been – let’s push everyone we can into the classroom to make sure we supply schools,” said Superintendent Byrd. “My district staff are really having a great time because they can actually go inside and see what really happens every day.”

LATEST POLK COUNTY MAIN LINES: