polk-waitress-gets-$1k-‘big-fat-tip’-from-neighborhood-business

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland lady is spreading her appreciation for servers by giving them “big fats suggestions.”

“I was just in shock because you believe it is a joke,” claimed Cathy Mayfield, a waitress at the Egg Station in Lakeland. “I was like, are you kidding? It has to be a joke. But it was genuine!”

Previous 7 days, she served her 1st table of the working day – a couple of egg sandwiches, a coffee and a soda.

The clients gave her a $one,00 tip on a $16 invoice.

Courtesy Cathy Mayfield

“The kindness to me is extra than the cash. To know the kindness is however out there it displays you that there is even now very good in the earth,” claimed Mayfield.

She programs to give just about every of her co-employees at the cafe that morning $50 every single.

The rest she will place in her discounts account.

“Most of the time folks that are waitressing are likely by way of one thing – a young mom, a kid in college or university – there’s usually, some way or one more, there is struggling,” she reported.

“It is so interesting to give absent this dollars. I practically ponder if it is additional interesting for the people giving the funds than the people today receiving it,” mentioned Deedre Daniel, the founder of “Big Body fat Suggestion.”

Mayfield was the eleventh server to acquire a $one,00 “Big Fat Idea.”

It is an organization Daniel established to show her appreciation for servers. Daniel has given the significant strategies to 5 servers in Lakeland and 6 in other metropolitan areas throughout the region.

She made use of to be a waitress.

“You are genuinely at the mercy of the generosity of the persons you come across that working day and a large amount of which is pure fate,” she explained.

Daniel chooses her recipients entirely at random.

To donate to her next “big body fat tip,” take a look at her site.

Most up-to-date POLK COUNTY Information: