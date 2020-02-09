Poll: Americans are open to dropping cars for robotaxis

A new poll found that a surprising number of Americans would do without their own robotic taxi cars.

Grendelkhan / Creative Commons

Car people: would you be willing to hand in your car in return for a self-driving taxi from place to place? According to a new poll, a surprising number of Americans would be ready for such a change. On the AutoBlog, Gary S. Vasilash provides details of this new study, which could have a significant impact on how Americans travel in the coming years and decades.

Vasilash quotes a recent article by Dan Ammann from the self-driving vehicle company Cruise. In it, Ammann claims that using a shared self-driving car or a robot taxi saves households a lot of money.

All in all, the average San Franciscan self-driving or ridesharing household will have an average of up to $ 5,000 in their pockets each year.

This calculation also takes into account some other peculiarities of the Cruise Origin, including the fact that it is designed for 1,000,000 miles. But between the Cruise Origin and Waymo’s journey through self-driving cars, there is no shortage of high-profile projects that are currently being developed.

As Vasilash writes on the AutoBlog, this, together with a recent AlixPartners study, offers a lot to think about for car enthusiasts and car manufacturers. This AlixPartners study provided some interesting data on who might be interested in switching to Robotaxi:

In the United States – where 1,594 people aged 18 and over were interviewed – 44% said they would “consider giving up vehicle ownership”.

In Germany, where 1,015 people were interviewed, 52% would be willing to give up vehicle ownership.

And in China – 1,072 respondents – 84% would consider giving up their vehicles.

It’s a fascinating look at where we could be going – and what we could rely on to get there.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story on Autoblog