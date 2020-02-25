[Poll: Biden Narrowly Leads Sanders in South Carolina In advance of Tuesday Debate]

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a narrow guide forward of Bernie Sanders in South Carolina with that state’s primary mere times absent and yet another significant debate set for Tuesday evening.

The NBC News/Marist poll produced late this afternoon finds Biden with 27 percent guidance, adopted by Sanders at 23 and Tom Steyer in third spot with 15 p.c.

The rest of the field is in the one digits with Pete Buttigieg at nine, Elizabeth Warren at eight, Amy Klobuchar at 5, and Tulsi Gabbard at 3.

The poll displays Biden executing the very best of any of the candidates in South Carolina with moderates and African-American voters. There’s reporting that influential South Carolina Democrat James Clyburn is predicted to officially endorse Biden before the major.

Sanders is presently the frontrunner in the Democratic most important race next past week’s big Nevada acquire.