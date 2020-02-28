poll:-does-elizabeth-warren-require-to-get-massachusetts?

Massachusetts is a “must-win” for Elizabeth Warren — even if the presidential hopeful will not say so herself — with strategists warning that a household-condition decline could further injury the senator’s by now struggling electability argument nationwide.

Warren faces potent level of competition on her house turf from Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has rallies scheduled Friday in Springfield and Saturday in Boston, when Warren’s campaign hadn’t introduced any stops below as of Thursday night.

Warren has constantly skirted the concern of whether Massachusetts is a have to-acquire, but strategists and pollsters say Warren desires to get — and win convincingly — if she wishes to adjust her narrative after a 3rd-location end in Iowa and even more bruising fourth-place outcomes in New Hampshire and Nevada.

What do you think? Does Elizabeth Warren have to have to acquire Massachusetts to keep in the race?

Consider our poll to weigh in.