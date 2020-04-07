Poll: Many say life will never be the same after COVID-19

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 / 01:25 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 6, 2020 / 01:25 PM EDT

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Many people surveyed believe that life will not be the same as the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked “do you think it is possible for your life to get back to what it was before Coronavirus or life would never be the same?” About 54% responded to life and it would not be the same.

The results apply to a community in Onondaga County.

This question is part of the Nexstar Broadcasting state election conducted at Emerson College April 3-5 to assess the impact of our neighbors across New York on treating COVID-19.

Schools in the state were closed at the end of March to help reduce the spread of this virus.

The poll found 45.7% of those surveyed believe that New York schools should continue closing the academic year.

Nearly 29% thought they would open by May.

When will New York allow unnecessary businesses to open?

Only 34% of Onondaga County residents answered it should happen after 16 months.

25% think the businesses should be open between May 1 and May 16.

While 15% think it might as early as April 15.

These effects are likely to be attributed to the changes that are mediated by the spread of COVID-19 in individuals.

We asked, “What is your biggest concern?” And nearly 32% reported that they were mentally ill.

25.6% reported a significant impact on their income.

What are the people most afraid of losing?

Over 40% are worried about the lack of emergency medical services.

The next largest group, 33.8% were worried about food insecurity.

While the residents of Onondaga County accept the role of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in dealing with this problem, they are not a big group of what the Governor often talks about in his commentary, bringing patients down. at a higher hospital for treatment.

Almost 48% do not support the idea, while only 26% support the idea and another 26% say they are not sure.

New York Emerson College / Nexstar elections were held April 3-5, 2020. This election was conducted in English and Spanish. The sample consisted of New York residents, as well as the Cognitive Adjustment (CI) with a standard error (MOE) of the gray area +/- 3. The following measures were implemented by gender, adult, education, locally. It is important to remember that investments based on gender, age, group breakdown, ethnicity, and geographical location also lead to higher error rates, while the sample size is reduced. Data were collected using the landline response system (IVR) of landlines (n = 669), Mobile phones (n = 289), and internet provided by MTurk (n = 42).



