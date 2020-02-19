[poll:-must-the-boston-marathon-scale-again-for-the-coronavirus?]

The Boston Athletic Association instructed the Herald Monday it is “carefully monitoring” the spread of coronavirus ahead of the 124th jogging of the world’s oldest once-a-year marathon. That came following a further main race, Japan’s Tokyo Marathon, introduced Monday that it will only permit elite athletes run, shutting out tens of countless numbers of runners in an hard work to cut down the threat of mass contagion — a move a medical doctor has advised the Herald the BAA also should really look at.

Mayor Martin Walsh brushed off the concept of scaling back or shutting down the Boston Marathon more than coronavirus fears, indicating that inspite of fears the disease could turn into a pandemic, the April 20 race ought to be in a position to go ahead.

