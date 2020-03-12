Poll poll by Bernie Sanders finding a delegate threshold in Florida

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) risks missing the 15 percent viability threshold needed to get state delegates to Florida, according to a St. Petersburg poll. Pete Polls published on Thursday.

The poll, conducted on March 6-8, 2020, among Florida’s 2,480 likely primary Democratic primary voters, shows Joe Biden (D) dominating Vermont Senator in the Sunshine State. Now that Michael Bloomberg (D), a Florida-born leader, has left the race, Biden leads Sanders by 55 massive points:

#Florida @ StPetePolls / @Fla_Pol Poll (3 / 6-8):

Bid 69%

Slippers 14%

Bloomberg 5%

Buttigieg 2%

Warren 1%

Klobuchar 1%

Steyer 0%

– Political Surveys (@Politics_Polls) March 12, 2020

The margin of error is +/- two percent.

Notably, Sanders comes in at just 14 percent, a point below the 15 percent threshold needed to get delegate-rich state delegates offering a total of 219 delegates:

Florida has 219 delegates at stake in the primary. Of these, 76 will be released based on statewide voting, but only to candidates who exceed the 15% limit.

Other Delegates Will Award for Performance Within Congressional Districts The St Pete Polls poll found Sanders perform better in university cities like Gainesville and Tallahassee than in the entire state, with the youngest gaining 23% or more support in these markets, so you’re unlikely to leave Florida empty-handed.

Three other states (Illinois, Ohio and Arizona) will vote on March 17 and will offer 155, 136 and 67 delegates, respectively.

If Sanders fails to reach the Florida delegate threshold, he will increase Biden’s leadership and further diminish Sanders’ presidential aspirations. A candidate needs 1,991 delegates committed to get the candidate for the first ballot.

The self-described socialist senator ran for Super Tuesday as Biden devastated the south. The March 10 primaries, or “Mini Super Tuesday,” also did not work in favor of Sanders, as he lost the night’s biggest prize, Michigan, to Biden by more than 16 percentage points.