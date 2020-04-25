Poll Shows 2: 1 Support for job change for Trump Americans for immigration

Fifty-seven percent of the likely 1,000 voters approve of President Donald Trump’s temporary detention in the face of some forms of immigration, according to a Rasmussen poll conducted April 22-23.

Fifty-seven percent of men and 56 percent of women supported Trump’s unprecedented action to change immigration rules in favor of U.S. job seekers during the epidemic of coronavirus.

The question about politics: “Do you favor or oppose the temporary detention of most immigration?” – It was approved by 59 percent of the youngest, 85 percent of Republicans, 34 percent of Democrats and 43 percent of Americans.

62 percent of people “disapproved a little” of Trump and also 23 percent of people who “strongly disapprove” of Trump.

Overall, only 31 percent of respondents, including 53 percent of Democrats, opposed the proclamation of jobs for Americans.

Rasmussen’s poll may have underestimated support for Trump’s policies, in part because the media’s magnification of criticism and political division causes some respondents to hide their views. For example, 13 percent of all respondents said they were not “sure” of Trump’s policy. But only two percent of Republicans opted for the “unsafe” option, while 18 percent of Democrats and 19 percent of “others” hid their opinions with “unsafe” answers.

The pattern of strong support for Trump’s policy weakened when voters were asked a more specific question: “By stopping immigration, we will help put unemployed Americans at the forefront of work. We must first take care of the American worker. “

The specific policy garnered only 42 percent support from people who “slightly disapprove” of Trump and 18 percent from people who “strongly disapprove.”

But the approval rate among women moved only slightly down, from 56 percent to 53 percent.

The strongest opposition to Trump came from the alliance of establishments magnified by the awakened and wealthy progressive workers.

48 percent of liberals disapproved of April 22’s Trump policy, 46 percent of people earn above $ 200,000, 43 percent of graduates, 42 percent of “business” entrepreneurs, and only the 56% of people “strongly disapprove” of Trump.

The American worker must come FIRST! President @realDonaldTrump has made this a priority and will continue to fight to ensure the health and economic well-being of the American people.

80% of Americans are with @POTUS in immigration. (Pew & IPSOS) pic.twitter.com/lpUjITmb6l

– Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 22, 2020

Rasmussen’s group of 1,000 likely voters appears to be a reasonable sample of the 2020 electorate.

Only 33 percent describe themselves as Republicans, while 37 percent call themselves Democrats. White Americans accounted for only 69 percent of the sample, along with 13 percent Americans and 18 percent “others.”

Rasmussen’s survey coincides with previous surveys showing that Americans want to generously welcome migrants and rationally want companies to hire Americans before importing workers.

These polls show that the public is strongly opposed to companies that hire foreign workers before American workers. For example, an August 2017 survey reported that 68 percent of Americans opposed the use of H-1B visa workers ’companies to outsource U.S.-based jobs that could occupy jobs. Americans.

Rasmussen reported:

When companies say they have trouble finding Americans to fill jobs in construction, manufacturing, hospitality and other services, 63% of voters say it’s better for the country if those companies increase pay and they try harder to recruit Americans who don’t work even if it causes prices to go up … Only 23% disagree and say it’s better for the country if the government brings in new foreign workers to help to keep business costs and prices down. Fourteen percent (14%) are undecided.

Twenty-eight percent (28%) believe Congress should increase the number of foreign workers in high-profile jobs in the United States. Fifty-five percent (55%) believe that the country already has enough talented people to train and hire most of these jobs. Seventeen percent (17%) are unsure.

The reception of the public for foreigners falls understandably in crises. For example, Ipsos showed that public support for stopping immigration from countries at risk increased from 76% to 79 percent as the China virus spread across the nation from March to April.

Trump’s Immigration Proclamation is a political step in a marathon.

But it is also a huge White House validation of the reality that migration affects jobs and wages.

It also forces the debate between employees and employers before their next policy decision in 50 days https://t.co/knggeMk8O4

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) April 23, 2020