Poll shows overall health treatment, financial state most crucial concerns with S.C. voters in advance of principal

A Nexstar Media/Emerson College or university survey, carried out times ahead of the main, confirmed the two most critical concerns for South Carolina voters are well being treatment and the financial system.

The statewide study, conducted on February 26 and February 27, included 550 respondents. Of those respondents, 29% explained overall health care is the most critical difficulty when 19.five% mentioned the overall economy is.

Subsequent well being care was impeachment with 9.nine% and social problems with 9.4%.

Would you have voted for Mike Bloomberg?

Although Mike Bloomberg was on the discussion phase Tuesday, he will not be showing up on Saturday’s ballot in South Carolina. On the other hand, 21% of respondents reported they would vote for Bloomberg if provided the possibility.

Marijuana Legalization

In excess of 40% of respondents claimed they are in favor of comprehensive legalization of cannabis. 28.9% said they were being in favor of clinical cannabis, followed by 17% in favor of the decriminalization of it.

13.7% said they ended up in favor of preserving latest marijuana procedures in put.

FETAL Health Monthly bill

Respondents ended up also questioned their situation on the Fetal Well being Monthly bill, which would prohibit abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Approximately 50% stated they opposed the monthly bill though 31% ended up in favor.

16.six% reported they ended up undecided on the issue.

Teacher Pay out Raise

A vast vast majority of respondents (89.five%) have been in favor of a 4% enhance for instructors. five.1% claimed they were opposed, though five.3% stated they have been not sure about the challenge.

Legal Justice Reform

Respondents ended up also polled on who they feel experienced the most effective history on prison justice reform. Biden led the pack with 38.6%, adopted by Sanders 23.4% and Warren at 7.two%.

Over 14.2% reported they felt another person not on the ballot has the very best record on felony reform.

The poll also exhibits previous Vice President Joe Biden with a double-digit lead above his competition in South Carolina heading into the key.

